Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect NeuroVive Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) Stock Price

News coverage about NeuroVive Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) has trended very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NeuroVive Pharmaceutical earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEVPF opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. NeuroVive Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeuroVive Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeuroVive Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) engages in the research and development of mitochondrial medicine in Sweden and internationally. Its product portfolio includes NeuroSTAT, a drug candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of traumatic brain injuries; and KL1333 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of genetic mitochondrial diseases.

