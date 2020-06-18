Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Stock Price

Press coverage about Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) has trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Information Services earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

IRMTF stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17. Information Services has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.54.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Information Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory, which plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

