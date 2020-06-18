Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Stock Price

Media stories about Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) have trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Applied Industrial Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $62.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.26. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $70.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $830.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.94 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.02%.

AIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 2,724 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $159,163.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,511.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher acquired 4,200 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.81 per share, with a total value of $200,802.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 172,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,256,691.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

