Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Stock Price

News coverage about Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) has trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Akzo Nobel earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOF opened at $82.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.06. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $54.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.55.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

