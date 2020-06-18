Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Share Price

News coverage about AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY) has trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AJINOMOTO INC/ADR earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS:AJINY opened at $17.09 on Thursday. AJINOMOTO INC/ADR has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded AJINOMOTO INC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc provides various food products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Japan Food Products, International Food Products, Life Support, and Healthcare. The Japan Food Products segment offers seasonings and processed foods for use in restaurants, frozen foods, and coffee products.

