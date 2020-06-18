Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Wisdom Homes of America (OTCMKTS:WOFA) Stock Price

News headlines about Wisdom Homes of America (OTCMKTS:WOFA) have been trending very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Wisdom Homes of America earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Wisdom Homes of America’s analysis:

WOFA opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Wisdom Homes of America has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Wisdom Homes of America, Inc engages in opening and operating manufactured home retail centers for homebuyers in Texas. The company was formerly known as SearchCore, Inc and changed its name to Wisdom Homes of America, Inc in March 2015. Wisdom Homes of America, Inc was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

