Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Share Price

Media headlines about Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Voya Financial earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the asset manager an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of VOYA stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.05. The company had a trading volume of 134,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.41. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.19 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

