Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Mar City (LON:MAR) Stock Price

News articles about Mar City (LON:MAR) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mar City earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.
These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Mar City’s ranking:
- Winston School letter asks for retraction of city statement over lease (delmartimes.net)
- New downtown hotel opens in Triad city (bizjournals.com)
- Collmus to sub for Denman in calling Del Mar summer races (tri-cityherald.com)
- Del Mar Fair asks Orange County Fair for bail-out (sandiegoreader.com)
- Del Mar considers restarting committee meetings (delmartimes.net)
