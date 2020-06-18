Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Stock Price

Headlines about George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. George Weston earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected George Weston’s score:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WNGRF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of George Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of George Weston from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of George Weston from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of George Weston from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of WNGRF opened at $71.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.56. George Weston has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $85.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average of $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 8.87%.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Weston Foods, Loblaw, and Choice Properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, tortillas, cakes, donuts, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets.

