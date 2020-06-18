Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Altai Resources (CVE:ATI) Share Price

Press coverage about Altai Resources (CVE:ATI) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Altai Resources earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

CVE ATI opened at C$0.05 on Thursday. Altai Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00.

About Altai Resources

Altai Resources Inc operates as a junior natural resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for oil and gas, and gold properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Sorel-Trois Rivieres natural gas property comprising five oil and gas and reservoir permits covering an area of 80,817 gross hectares located in St.

