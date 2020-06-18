Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Stock Price

Headlines about ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) have been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ALSTOM/ADR earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.48. ALSTOM/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $5.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALSTOM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ALSTOM/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

