Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact AKASTOR ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:AKKVY) Share Price

News headlines about AKASTOR ASA/ADR (OTCMKTS:AKKVY) have been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AKASTOR ASA/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

AKKVY opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. AKASTOR ASA/ADR has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $0.66.

About AKASTOR ASA/ADR

Akastor ASA operates as an oil-services investment company in Norway, Brazil, Singapore, Germany, the United States, Other Asian countries, Other European countries, the Middle East, Australia, and internationally. The company offers drilling equipment, drilling riser solutions, and related products and services for the drilling market; and vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry.

