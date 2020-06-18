Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Stock Price

Media stories about AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AirAsia Group Berhad earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected AirAsia Group Berhad’s analysis:

Shares of AIABF stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. AirAsia Group Berhad has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23.

AirAsia Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides commercial air transportation services in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and Japan under the AirAsia brand. It also offers management, tour operating, aircraft leasing, ground handling, shared and outsourcing, central depository, financial and other related, event ticketing, and consultancy services, as well as services in the areas of information technology design, development, and implementation; facilitates business transactions for AirAsia Group with non-resident goods and service providers; and trades in coffee and tea related products, and multimedia content and equipment.

