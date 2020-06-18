Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Advfn (LON:AFN) Stock Price

News articles about Advfn (LON:AFN) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Advfn earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

AFN stock opened at GBX 16 ($0.20) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.27. Advfn has a 12 month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 32.70 ($0.42). The company has a market cap of $2.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96.

Get Advfn alerts:

Advfn (LON:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX (1.56) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter.

ADVFN plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It also develops and exploits ancillary Internet sites; and operates an Internet dating Website, and an IPO information Website, as well as provides office services.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Advfn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advfn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.