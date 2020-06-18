Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Share Price

Press coverage about Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Vermilion Energy earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.
Shares of VET opened at C$7.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.20 and a 52-week high of C$29.33.
Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$328.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$327.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vermilion Energy Company Profile
Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.
Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.