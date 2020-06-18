Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Share Price

Press coverage about Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Vermilion Energy earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of VET opened at C$7.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.20 and a 52-week high of C$29.33.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$328.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$327.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VET shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James set a C$4.75 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. AltaCorp Capital cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.27.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

