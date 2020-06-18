Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Share Price

News coverage about Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Itron earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the scientific and technical instruments company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Itron’s score:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITRI. Argus downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stephens cut their price target on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Itron in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Itron from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

ITRI stock opened at $68.45 on Thursday. Itron has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.60.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Itron had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Itron will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $31,565.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,688.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $107,277.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,880 shares of company stock worth $252,661. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

