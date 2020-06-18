Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Etablissementen Franz Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Stock Price

Headlines about Etablissementen Franz Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Etablissementen Franz Colruyt earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS:CUYTF opened at $60.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.29. Etablissementen Franz Colruyt has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $76.14.

Get Etablissementen Franz Colruyt alerts:

Etablissementen Franz Colruyt Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates food retail store network that includes 239 Colruyt stores, 135 OKay stores, 27 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores in Belgium and 2 in France.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Etablissementen Franz Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etablissementen Franz Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.