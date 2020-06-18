Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Share Price

News stories about ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ANA HOLDINGS IN/S earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected ANA HOLDINGS IN/S’s score:

OTCMKTS ALNPY opened at $4.95 on Thursday. ANA HOLDINGS IN/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.27.

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ANA HOLDINGS IN/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

About ANA HOLDINGS IN/S

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment engages in the domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

