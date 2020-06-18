Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect AAR (NYSE:AIR) Share Price

Press coverage about AAR (NYSE:AIR) has trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AAR earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

AIR opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75. AAR has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.65.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAR will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

AIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on AAR from $54.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

