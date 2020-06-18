Very Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) Stock Price

Headlines about Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) have trended very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Wright Medical Group earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the medical device company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMGI opened at $29.80 on Thursday. Wright Medical Group has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 596.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.