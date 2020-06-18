Very Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Leagold Mining (OTCMKTS:LMCNF) Stock Price

News coverage about Leagold Mining (OTCMKTS:LMCNF) has been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Leagold Mining earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of LMCNF stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. Leagold Mining has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.35.

Leagold Mining Company Profile

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico; and in the RDM, Fazenda, and Pilar mines in Brazil. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp.

