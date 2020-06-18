Very Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Share Price

Headlines about Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Assurant earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $104.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.50. Assurant has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $142.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.22. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

