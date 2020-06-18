Very Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Stock Price

Press coverage about Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alaska Air Group earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE ALK opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.49. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -5.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Buckingham Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

