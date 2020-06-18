Very Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock Price

Media coverage about WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) has trended very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. WD-40 earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the specialty chemicals company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $195.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.82. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $151.16 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.10 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

WDFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

