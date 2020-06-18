Very Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Stock Price

Press coverage about Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) has been trending very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Heineken earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Heineken stock opened at $85.90 on Thursday. Heineken has a 12-month low of $65.60 and a 12-month high of $107.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.41.

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, brews and sells beer and cider. The company sells its beers under, including Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands; and ciders under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

