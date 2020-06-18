Very Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Share Price

News coverage about CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) has trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CMG Holdings Group earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the business services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CMGO opened at $0.00 on Thursday. CMG Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, engages in the operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities.

