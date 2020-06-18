Very Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Cabot Energy (LON:CAB) Share Price

Headlines about Cabot Energy (LON:CAB) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Cabot Energy earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Cabot Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 12.75 ($0.16). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07.

Cabot Energy Plc engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Canada, Italy, and Australia. The company holds interest in oil production play covering an area of approximately 58,000 acres located in north west Alberta, Canada; a 100% interest in PEL 629 license covering an area of 1.4 million acres located in Otway Basin, South Australia; and onshore and offshore permits containing exploration prospects located in Italy.

