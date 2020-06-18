Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Stock Price

News coverage about Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) has been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sylogist earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of SYZLF stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. Sylogist has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $8.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19.

Get Sylogist alerts:

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.