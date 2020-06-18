Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) Stock Price

News articles about Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) have trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Superconductor Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the semiconductor company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ SCON opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Superconductor Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Superconductor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

About Superconductor Technologies

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

