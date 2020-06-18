Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Stock Price

Press coverage about ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OROVY) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OROVY stock opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53. ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.285 per share. This is an increase from ORIENT OVS INTL/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.11%.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

