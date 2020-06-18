Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Share Price

Press coverage about Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) has trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Novanta earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NOVT opened at $103.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.91 and a 200-day moving average of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Novanta has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $115.33.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.61 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Novanta will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOVT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair downgraded Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Novanta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 8,950 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $850,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $506,290.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,545,430.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,833 shares of company stock worth $1,781,541. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

