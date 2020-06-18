Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Indoor Harvest (OTCMKTS:INQD) Stock Price

News coverage about Indoor Harvest (OTCMKTS:INQD) has trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Indoor Harvest earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS:INQD opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Indoor Harvest has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

About Indoor Harvest

Indoor Harvest Corp., a technology company, enables the production of biopharma grade cannabis for research and development of true pharma grade personalized medicines. It designs integrated controlled environment facilities, including high pressure aeroponics, HVAC system designs, LED lighting technologies, and various sensors and control technologies under the Indoor Harvest brand.

