Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact FTI Foodtech International (CVE:FTI) Share Price

Headlines about FTI Foodtech International (CVE:FTI) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. FTI Foodtech International earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

CVE:FTI opened at C$0.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and a P/E ratio of -8.57. FTI Foodtech International has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14.

FTI Foodtech International Inc provides Safe Cash blockchain technology to develop application for barter and food industries. It engages in the FLASH coin crypto currency business. The company also offers goods on barter exchanges, such as Trade Business Exchange, The Certificate Club, and Barter Central Ontario for which transactions are tendered using barter exchange dollars.

