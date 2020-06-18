Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect FreeSeas (OTCMKTS:FREEF) Share Price

Media headlines about FreeSeas (OTCMKTS:FREEF) have trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. FreeSeas earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the shipping company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS FREEF opened at $0.00 on Thursday. FreeSeas has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

FreeSeas Inc, a drybulk shipping company, engages in the transportation of drybulk cargoes. The company transports various drybulk commodities, including iron ore, grain, and coal, as well as bauxite, phosphate, fertilizers, steel products, cement, sugar, and rice. It owns and operates a handysize dry bulk carrier.

