Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Share Price

News headlines about Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) have trended very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Enterprise Diversified earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYTE opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Enterprise Diversified has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $6.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39.

Enterprise Diversified, Inc, an Internet service provider (ISP), provides consumer and business-grade Internet access, wholesale managed modem services for downstream ISPs, Web hosting, and various ancillary services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Corporate, Internet Operations, HVAC Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Asset Management Operations.

