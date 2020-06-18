Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Share Price

Media headlines about Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Azimut earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Azimut in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

AZIHF opened at $16.50 on Thursday. Azimut has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07.

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life insurance, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, and financial planning consultancy services; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, and private equity funds.

