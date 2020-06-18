Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Stock Price

News stories about Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Arthur J Gallagher & Co earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $99.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $109.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.34.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $97,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,998.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

