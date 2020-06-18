Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Stock Price

Headlines about Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) have trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alexander & Baldwin earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alexander & Baldwin’s ranking:

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

ALEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

NYSE ALEX opened at $12.63 on Thursday. Alexander & Baldwin has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $970.35 million, a PE ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Alexander & Baldwin had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.