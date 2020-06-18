Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Share Price

Press coverage about ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the business services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, AlphaValue cut ADECCO GRP AG/ADR to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR stock opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.28. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 1.10%. Equities analysts predict that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

