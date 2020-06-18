Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) and BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (NASDAQ:BVNRY) Head-To-Head Survey

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) and BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verona Pharma and BAVARIAN NORDIC/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma N/A N/A -$14.99 million N/A N/A BAVARIAN NORDIC/S $99.33 million 10.00 -$51.98 million ($0.53) -19.34

Verona Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BAVARIAN NORDIC/S.

Profitability

This table compares Verona Pharma and BAVARIAN NORDIC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma N/A -338.27% -95.71% BAVARIAN NORDIC/S 29.20% 9.66% 4.92%

Volatility & Risk

Verona Pharma has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAVARIAN NORDIC/S has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Verona Pharma and BAVARIAN NORDIC/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verona Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 BAVARIAN NORDIC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.7% of Verona Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of Verona Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S beats Verona Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox vaccine under the IMVAMUNE and IMVANEX names. It is also developing MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola and Marburg; and MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus. In addition, the company develops MVA-BN HIV, a preclinical stage human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) vaccine candidate; MVA-BN HBV, a preclinical stage hepatitis B vaccine candidate; CV301 that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of bladder, colorecta, and pancreatic and colorectal cancers; and MVA-BN Brachyury that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of chordoma and other metastatic cancers. It has license agreements with National Cancer Institute and Public Health Service. The company operates in the United States, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. Bavarian Nordic A/S was founded in 1994 and is based in Kvistgård, Denmark.

