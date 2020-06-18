Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Receiving Very Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Verisign earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the information services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts have commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,820. Verisign has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.11. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verisign will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Verisign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total transaction of $3,211,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,801,540.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,000 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.72, for a total transaction of $429,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,505. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

