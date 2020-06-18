Velas Trading Up 20.1% Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0862 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $115.74 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 20.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002616 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005916 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000145 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 67.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000628 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,084,603,049 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,809,241 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.