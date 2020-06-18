Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,605 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,024,000 after buying an additional 2,440,748 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,175 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,053,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,580,000 after purchasing an additional 607,422 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,593,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,250,000.

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,427. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.26. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $170.84.

