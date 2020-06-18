Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Earning Very Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Valero Energy earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Valero Energy’s score:

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,288. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.08 and a 200 day moving average of $71.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

