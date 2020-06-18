Valens Groworks (OTCMKTS:MYMSF) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Valens Groworks (OTCMKTS:MYMSF) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Valens Groworks earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Valens Groworks has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $2.55.

About Valens Groworks

Valens Groworks Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the scientific research of phytopharmaceutical material primarily producing cannabis and cannabis related products. It is also involved in the analytical laboratory testing of cannabis. The company has a collaborative research partnership with UBC Okanagan and Thompson Rivers University.

