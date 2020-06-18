USDQ (USDQ) Price Reaches $0.88

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 18th. One USDQ token can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00009320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. USDQ has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $427.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDQ has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00070945 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00337240 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000510 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015921 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011804 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About USDQ

USDQ (USDQ) is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,517,382 tokens. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

