USA Technologies (USAT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 24th. Analysts expect USA Technologies to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Shares of USAT opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. USA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. USA Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

