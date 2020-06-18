UPD (OTCMKTS:UPDC) Getting Very Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about UPD (OTCMKTS:UPDC) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. UPD earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS UPDC opened at $0.02 on Thursday. UPD has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Get UPD alerts:

About UPD

As of December 31, 2017, UPD Holding Corp. was acquired by Record STREET Brewing Company, in a reverse merger transaction. UPD Holding Corp. focuses on providing blend meal replacements, dietary specialty foods, and nutraceuticals. It intends to offer Catalyst, which provides essential vitamins and plant compounds that are necessary to aid in metabolic functions; Mini-Meal that offers the essential whey protein isolate intake; Multi-Pro, which provides essential broad-spectrum vitamins and minerals; and BittX that is used to reform the body's disposition toward bitter foods.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for UPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.