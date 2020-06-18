Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) & MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Critical Analysis

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) and MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Unity Bancorp and MidWestOne Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 MidWestOne Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Unity Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.31%. MidWestOne Financial Group has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.64%. Given Unity Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Unity Bancorp is more favorable than MidWestOne Financial Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Unity Bancorp and MidWestOne Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Bancorp $85.19 million 1.91 $23.65 million $2.14 6.98 MidWestOne Financial Group $213.69 million 1.50 $43.63 million $3.40 5.85

MidWestOne Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Bancorp. MidWestOne Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unity Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Unity Bancorp pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.1% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Bancorp and MidWestOne Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Bancorp 26.82% 14.80% 1.38% MidWestOne Financial Group 14.79% 8.24% 0.88%

Summary

Unity Bancorp beats MidWestOne Financial Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts. It also provides commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company offered its financial services through 19 branch offices located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey, as well as Northampton County, Pennsylvania. Unity Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc. The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. The MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc. provides personal and business insurance services in Iowa. The firm offers commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage and consumer loans. Its other products and services include debit cards, automated teller machines, on-line banking, mobile banking and safe deposit boxes. The company has a trust and investment department through which it offers a variety of trust and investment services, including administering estates, personal trusts, conservatorships, pension and profit-sharing funds and providing property management, farm management, custodial, financial planning, investment management and retail brokerage services. MidWestOne Financial Group was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Iowa City, IA.

