Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 83.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 28,512 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.32. The company had a trading volume of 44,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,067. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.42. The company has a market capitalization of $116.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.80.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

